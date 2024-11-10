Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Jannik Sinner take on Alex de Minaur in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jannik Sinner will play against Alex de Minaur in a group stage match at the 2024 ATP World Tour Finals. Here you can find out everything you need to know to catch all the action in the United States, including the schedule, venue, and how to watch the match live via traditional TV or live streaming.

Watch Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur online for FREE in the US on Fubo

The 2024 season’s most challenging tournament kicks off with a match set to make a significant impact, featuring the world’s top eight players—though it’s a shame Novak Djokovic won’t be part of the action.

At the forefront is world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who’s had a remarkable year, clinching two Grand Slam titles and aiming to cap off his breakthrough season with a strong performance in this tough competition. Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur enters as the underdog but knows he has the potential to shock Sinner and pull off an upset, making this a highly anticipated matchup.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur match be played?

Jannik Sinner faces Alex de Minaur in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024 this Sunday, October 10th. The action will start at 2:30 PM (ET).

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying ATP World Tour Finals 2024 clash between Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). An alternative option is Tennis Channel.