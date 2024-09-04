Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev the 2024 US Open quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jannik Sinner is set to take on Daniil Medvedev in a highly anticipated clash at the 2024 US Open quarterfinals. USA viewers can easily access the match details, including the date, start time, and live streaming options, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.

This quarterfinal clash feels like an early final, as two of the tournament’s top title contenders face off with only one advancing to the semifinals. Jannik Sinner, currently ranked No. 1, enters as the favorite, especially after the early exits of Djokovic and Alcaraz. The Italian star is now in the spotlight, but he’ll need to prove his dominance on the court.

Standing in Sinner’s way is Daniil Medvedev, who has been in exceptional form. The Russian presents a formidable challenge, and despite Sinner’s favored status, Medvedev possesses the talent and determination to pull off an upset. This matchup promises to be a thrilling battle between two elite players.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev match be played?

Jannik Sinner play against Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals this Wednesday, September 4th, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM (ET).

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 US Open clash between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ABC and ESPN, or stream the action on Sling TV.

