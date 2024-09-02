Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Jannik Sinner takes on Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jannik Sinner is set to face Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with key details such as the match date, start time, and live streaming options readily available in the USA to ensure you can tune in for every thrilling point of this match.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is determined to keep his momentum going at the 2024 US Open. Despite the controversies leading up to the tournament, Sinner has proven himself to be a formidable presence on the court, and now more than ever, he stands as the leading contender for the title.

With the early exits of Djokovic and Alcaraz, the Italian star has a golden opportunity to secure another Grand Slam victory. Standing in Sinner’s way is Tommy Paul, the American hopeful who carries the expectations of the home crowd. Paul faces a daunting challenge against Sinner, but he’s confident in his ability to pull off an upset and advance to the next stage.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul match be played?

Jannik Sinner plays against Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open this Monday, September 2nd, with the match set to kick off at 8:15 PM (ET).

Tommy Paul (USA) – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

see also US Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov reveals Serena Williams boosted him before facing Rublev

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul in the USA

Catch the thrilling showdown between Jannik Sinner and Tommy Paul in the 2024 US Open live on Fubo (free trial). Tune in to ABC and ESPN, and stream on Sling TV for full coverage.

Advertisement