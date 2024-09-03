Trending topics:
Where to watch Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Paula Badosa faces Emma Navarro in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Emma Navarro of USA
© IMAGO / Cover-ImagesEmma Navarro of USA

By Leonardo Herrera

Paula Badosa faces off against Emma Navarro in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals, promising an electrifying matchup that tennis fans won’t want to miss. With the match date, start time, and live streaming options readily available, viewers in the USA can catch every moment of this much-anticipated showdown.

[Watch Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula stand as the last two American contenders in the tournament, capturing the hopes of the local crowd. Navarro, who recently ousted reigning champion Cori Gauff, has quickly become a favorite for the title. Her impressive performance has the home fans rallying behind her as she heads into a highly anticipated clash against Spain’s Paula Badosa.

Despite Navarro’s momentum, Badosa has demonstrated formidable consistency throughout the tournament. With the exception of a tough third-round match against Ruse, Badosa has cruised through her matches, setting up an intriguing battle against the American hopeful. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown that will test Navarro’s title aspirations.

When will the Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro match be played?

Paula Badosa play against Emma Navarro in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals this Tuesday, September 3rd, with the match scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM (ET).

Paula Badosa of Spain – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 US Open clash between Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ABC and ESPN, or stream the action on Sling TV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

