Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open quarter finals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. Uncover all the essential details here, including the precise date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

It’s one of the most enticing duels of the quarterfinals as two formidable rivals on the circuit go head-to-head. On one side stands Stefanos Tsitsipas, known for his powerful strokes. While his performance in the tournament has been solid, he hasn’t encountered any top-tier opponents thus far.

Hence, the upcoming match poses a different challenge for the Greek player. His opponent, Carlos Alcaraz, is one of the major contenders to win the tournament, alongside Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard has displayed an impressive level of play thus far and aims to maintain his momentum in this quarterfinal encounter.

When will the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The quarterfinal match of the 2024 French Open between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this Tuesday, June 4 at 3:15 PM (ET).

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece – IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.