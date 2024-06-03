Grigor Dimitrov plays against Jannik Sinner in the 2024 French Open quarter finals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner live for free in the USA: 2024 French Open

Grigor Dimitrov faces off against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. Discover here all the vital information, such as the exact date, start time, and numerous options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The quarterfinals of the French Open promise to be thrilling, with three main contenders vying for the championship title. Among these favorites is undoubtedly Jannik Sinner, who has showcased a remarkable level of tennis and aims to culminate it with a title.

To achieve this, the Italian must triumph in his next three matches, which are, of course, the most challenging. His opponent in this instance is Dimitrov, who recently defeated the formidable Hurkacz. Despite facing a tougher challenge now, Dimitrov is eager to spring another surprise, akin to his victory over the Pole.

When will the Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner match be played?

The quarterfinal match of the 2024 French Open between Grigor Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner will take place this Tuesday, June 4 at 7:45 AM (ET).

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:45 AM

CT: 6:45 AM

MT: 5:45 AM

PT: 4:45 AM

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open between Grigor Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.