Tommy Paul will face Dominik Koepfer in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to Watch Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer Live for free in the USA: 2024 Italian Open

Tommy Paul will compete against Dominik Koepfer in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open. For fans eagerly awaiting every moment of this crucial match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

A new challenge awaits Tommy Paul, who kicked off the 2024 Italian Open in impressive fashion by convincingly defeating the Russian Karatsev 6-4, 6-2. Naturally, the American understands that this is just the beginning, and with each passing round, the competition will intensify, demanding more from him.

Nevertheless, the American public’s confidence in their compatriot is reignited as he strives to advance to the fourth round of the tournament. His opponent will be Dominik Koepfer, who has recently eliminated Frances Tiafoe and aims to cause another upset against a higher-ranked opponent.

When will the Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer match be played?

The third round match of the 2024 Italian Open between Tommy Paul and Dominik Koepfer will take place this Monday, May 13 at 9:00 AM (ET) estimated time.

Dominik Koepfer of Germany – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the third round of the 2024 Italian Open final between Tommy Paul and Dominik Koepfer can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.