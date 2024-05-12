Iga Swiatek will face Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Iga Swiatek has been playing at a truly extraordinary level. She already demonstrated in Madrid the great moment he is experiencing by winning the tournament with authority, and now he wants to extend his dominance in this Italian Open 2024, in which so far he has not lost sets, and only gave up a few games in the two matches played.

The Pole will seek to continue in this way, although she now faces a tough challenge. Her rival will be the German Angelique Kerber, who has also had a great performance in the tournament. The former world number 1 also wants to return to the forefront of tennis and for this there is nothing better than a victory against Swiatek.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber match be played?

The fourth round match of the 2024 Italian Open between Iga Swiatek and Angelique Kerber will take place this Monday, May 13 at 9:00 AM (ET) estimated time.

Angelique Kerber (GER) – IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open final between Iga Swiatek and Angelique Kerber can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.