Get ready for an electrifying matchup as Team USA takes on South Sudan in the highly anticipated 2024 USA Basketball Showcase! Mark your calendars and stay tuned for all the crucial details including the date, venue, and tip-off time. Be sure to catch the action live—this is a game you won’t want to miss!

As the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase draws to a close, the American team is gearing up with eyes set on the Gold Medal at Paris 2024. With LeBron James at the helm and Kevin Durant providing a superstar presence, the Dream Team is fine-tuning their game for the upcoming tournament. This showcase could mark a poignant moment, as it might be the final Olympic appearance for both James and Durant (who could finally have some minutes in this friendly games), adding an extra layer of excitement to their preparations.

Their upcoming opponents, South Sudan, will face a daunting challenge against the USA. Despite demonstrating some solid performances, South Sudan are considered the underdogs in this matchup. Nonetheless, this game offers a valuable opportunity for them to test their skills and gain experience against one of the world’s basketball powerhouses.

When will the USA vs South Sudan match be played?

The excitement is palpable as Team USA prepares for a thrilling clash against South Sudan in the much-anticipated 2024 USA Basketball Showcase this Saturday, July 20. The action tips off at 3 PM (ET).

Marial Shayok of South Sudan

USA vs South Sudan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch USA vs South Sudan in the USA

Don’t miss the high-voltage showdown at the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase as Team USA takes on South Sudan. Stream it live nationwide on Fubo (free trial) or catch it on FS1 for even more viewing options.