With Kevin Durant's return on the court, Team USA is heavily favored to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The U.S. men’s basketball team has received a major boost with the potentialreturn to the court of Kevin Durant, just one week before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Phoenix Suns‘ star forward has missed the team’s first three exhibition games due to a calf strain.

Kevin Durant, the U.S.’s all-time leading scorer at the Olympics, is a key piece to the team’s gold medal aspirations. Despite his absence, Team USA has won all three of its exhibition games so far, but Durant’s presence would make it even more formidable.

If healthy, Durant is likely to have an immediate impact on the team. He is one of the best basketball players in the world and also brings great leadership and experience to the teams where he plays.

When would Kevin Durant be available for Team USA?

Some sources say Durant is likely to return to practice Friday. Durant could play in at least one of the team’s final two exhibition games, against South Sudan on Saturday or Germany on Monday. As reported by Sham Sharania.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates the United States’ victory over France in the Men’s Basketball Finals game on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 07, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Durant’s return boosts U.S. gold medal chances

Durant’s return to the court is great news for Team USA. Not only is he one of the best players in the world, but he also has a lot of experience playing on big stages. He won the gold medal with the U.S. at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, and was named MVP of the tournament in 2020.

If Durant is healthy for the Olympics, Team USA will be the team to beat. They’ll be overwhelming favorites to win the gold medal, and with Durant on the court, there’s no reason to believe they can’t pull it off.

There’s no doubt that Durant’s return is great news for Team USA. They make him even stronger contenders for the gold medal, and it will be exciting to see him back on the court.