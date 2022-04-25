Fox, NBC, Peacock and USA have their people ready to broadcast the games of the 2022 USFL season, the networks are using their best talent to take the games broadcasting to another level.

The 2022 United States Football League is available on the best TV networks in the country and most of the top live streaming services. For this season, the owners of the league, Fox Sports, want the best network announcers to be available to broadcast the games.

So far the USFL is reporting good viewing numbers with an average of almost one million viewers per game, the first game of the season was viewed by 3.07m viewers in the country. For now the networks that broadcast the games are FOX and NBC.

The announcers and reporters who will be leading the broadcast of the games are people with experience in college football, NFL and other sports. The debut of the USFL in 2022 has opened the door to new broadcasting talent on the networks.

Who are the TV announcers for the USFL in 2022?

Two big networks are sharing the rights to the USFL, each will broadcast a number of games during the season. 23 games will be over-the-air, 14 on Fox and another nine on NBC, while another 17 games will be available only to Cable/Satellite subscribers (FS1, USA) and another four games through Peacock.

USFL 2022 TV Announcers FOX USFL announcers (includes FS1) Curt Menefee Play-by-play Joel Klatt Analyst Kevin Kugler Play-by-play Mark Sanchez Analyst Brock Huard Sideline Reporter NBC USFL announcers (includes Peacock and USA Network) Jac Collinsworth Play-by-play Paul Burmeister Play-by-play Jason Garrett Analyst Michael Robinson Analyst Cameron Jordan Analyst Zora Stephenson Sideline Corey Robinson Sideline Sara Perlman Halftime/Postgame

But FuboTV is the streaming service that will have all USFL games without restrictions, including a 7-day free trial. In addition, FuboTV is the perfect alternative to other streaming services since this company offers all sports from the United States and all international soccer.

