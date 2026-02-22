Where and when are the next Winter Olympics? Key dates and host cities

Snow will fall again on the Olympic stage sooner than many think. As Milano-Cortina 2026 prepares to hand over the flame, attention is already shifting to the next Winter Games — a future edition set to carry the tradition into new mountains.

The International Olympic Committee has mapped out the coming cycle, locking in host regions and calendar windows years in advance. From Alpine backdrops to high-altitude venues, organizers are already sketching arenas and athletes’ villages.

Dates are penciled in, host cities confirmed and preparations quietly underway. What lies ahead isn’t just another edition of the Winter Olympics, but a carefully planned transition that will shape the rhythm of international sport in the seasons to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where will the 2030 Winter Olympics take place?

The 2030 Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held across the French Alps, aregion celebrated for its world-class ski resorts and dramatic mountain terrain, according to the official Olympic Games website.

Olympic rings at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Italy (Source: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Advertisement

During the 142nd IOC Session in Paris, the bid from Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur secured overwhelming support, making France the next host nation for winter sport’s grandest stage.

Advertisement

This edition will mark the fourth time France hosts the Winter Games, building on a legacy that includes Chamonix 1924, where the first Winter Olympics took place, as well as Grenoble 1968 and Albertville 1992.

Advertisement

While full competition schedules and venues are still being finalized, organizers emphasize sustainability and community integration across multiple Alpine clusters.

Salt Lake City returns in 2034

Following the French Alps, the 2034 Winter Olympics will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, from February 10–26, 2034. This will bring the Games back to the US, nearly a third of a century after the city’s first Winter Olympics in 2002.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salt Lake City’s selection in 2024 by the IOC confirms the state’s role as a hub for winter sport in North America once again. Competitions will likely use a mix of existing facilities and nearby venues, highlighting Utah’s strong winter-sports infrastructure and outdoor tradition.