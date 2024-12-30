Lakers legend Magic Johnson gets real about Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton trade

After days of speculation surrounding potential trades, the Los Angeles Lakers finally made a decisive roster shake-up. The team officially sent D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Following the announcement, Magic Johnson took to social media to voice his approval.

While Russell had delivered solid performances off the bench, his inconsistency and the emergence of Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, and Rui Hachimura played a significant role in the decision to move him back to Brooklyn.

Johnson praised the Lakers‘ front office, led by Rob Pelinka, on X (formerly Twitter). “Laker Nation, I am so excited about the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith. He’s an excellent defender and 3-point shooter – just what the Lakers needed!” Johnson wrote. “Really good move by Rob Pelinka. The Lakers also acquired Shake Milton!”

Russell leaves Los Angeles averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game this season. On the other side, Dorian Finney-Smith joins the Lakers with averages of 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, while Shake Milton adds 7.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game to the roster.

‘Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 19, 2019. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Russell embraces new opportunity with the Nets

This marks Russell’s second stint with Brooklyn, where he is expected to take on a more prominent role following the departure of Dennis Schroder, who recently joined the Golden State Warriors.

Per Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, Russell expressed excitement about his fresh opportunity, especially as his role with the Lakers had diminished. The move also presents a crucial chance for Russell to showcase his skills ahead of entering free agency this summer.

JJ Redick raves about Dorian Finney-Smith

Former NBA player and now Lakers coach, JJ Redick, played alongside Finney-Smith during their time with the Mavericks and has long been a fan of the new Los Angeles forward.

Speaking on his podcast after retiring, Redick highlighted Finney-Smith’s underrated contributions: “He does so many things that just don’t show up in the box score, and that’s Dorian Finney-Smith,” Redick said. “He’s just an awesome player. He’s a player that can fit on any team in the NBA. I think he’s incredibly valuable”.

