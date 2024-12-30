NBA News: Thunder teammate makes bold statement on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case

Oklahoma City Thunder are having a phenomenal season with a 26-5 record, coming off a commanding 130-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The team’s success continues to revolve around their star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who once again delivered an outstanding performance. SGA remains firmly in the MVP discussion, with teammate Jalen Williams passionately endorsing him for the NBA league’s highest individual honor.

Following the win, Williams didn’t hold back in supporting Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case. Speaking to The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi, Williams said:

“Watch the games. It’s pretty obvious. I don’t know how he didn’t get it last year. So, I don’t know what to tell you. I’m there every day. I see it every day. I’m in the game. Just watch the game. Trust your eyes. Watch the s*. That’s a bad man.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a model of consistency for the Thunder, highlighted by a career-high 45-point performance in a 120-105 win over the Indiana Pacers. He followed that effort with another masterpiece, scoring 35 points on an efficient 14-of-19 shooting. These performances further cemented his MVP candidacy and propelled the Thunder to a franchise-best 25-6 record through their first 31 games. During their 11-game winning streak, SGA has scored 22 or more points in every contest, including multiple 40-point outings.

Offensive consistency: The hallmark of an MVP

One of the driving forces behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension is his ability to score consistently and efficiently. He currently averages elite numbers in points per game while maintaining a field goal percentage above 50%. Known for his isolation play, SGA excels at attacking the paint, drawing fouls, and converting free throws at an impressive rate.

His 45-point effort against the Pacers underscored his ability to carry the team in critical moments. Performances like these have been a regular occurrence this season, as SGA continues to solidify his role as the Thunder’s offensive engine.

Leadership on and off the court

Beyond his scoring, Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a leader for the Thunder. His composure under pressure and willingness to take responsibility during crunch time have made him the go-to player in pivotal moments. According to teammates like Jalen Williams, SGA’s impact transcends statistics; his presence inspires confidence and sets the standard for the team.

Defensive growth: A complete player

While his offensive brilliance grabs headlines, SGA has also made significant strides defensively, further bolstering his MVP case. His ability to guard multiple positions, lead in steals, and contribute to fast-break opportunities has added a new dimension to his game. This commitment to excellence on both ends of the floor exemplifies why he is a legitimate MVP contender.

The Thunder remain atop the Western Conference standings, looking nearly untouchable in their quest for postseason success. With Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm, Oklahoma City appears poised to make a deep playoff run and solidify their star’s case for MVP honors.

