With just one game left in their 2024 season, the New York Jets are already looking ahead to their rebuild. The AFC East club has secured its first head coaching interview to determine who will lead Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

The Jets have tried repeatedly to become a competitive team in recent years, most notably in 2023 when they traded for Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster deal with the Packers.

However, Rodgers’ tenure has been far from successful. After missing his debut season due to a torn Achilles, he returned in 2024 but delivered a disappointing performance, falling short of expectations.

Jets begin head coach search, seal first interview

Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Jets has been a disaster. For many analysts, his move to New York was supposed to be one of the biggest tests of his career, but the results have been underwhelming.

Comparisons to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were inevitable. Both quarterbacks found Super Bowl success with their new teams after leaving long-time franchises. Rodgers, however, has fallen far from that lofty standard.

When Rodgers joined, the Jets’ front office brought in multiple players to bolster the team around him. Yet, they overlooked a critical component of success: a strong head coach.

Midseason, the Jets parted ways with Robert Saleh and appointed Jeff Ulbrich as interim coach. Now, the team has begun its search for a permanent replacement, with the first interview set to take place in the coming weeks.

Ron Rivera, former head coach of the Washington Commanders

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets will interview Ron Rivera for the vacancy. Rivera, a seasoned NFL coach, has previously led the Panthers and Commanders, compiling a career record of 102-103-2 over 13 seasons.

Will the Jets interview other candidates?

With their 2024 campaign wrapping up, the Jets are expected to expedite their head coach search. Ron Rivera is not the only candidate in the mix; another familiar name could also return to the fold.

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who led the team for six seasons, revealed on Monday that he anticipates an interview soon. Although Ryan has not coached since 2016, his history with the Jets makes him a compelling option. Still, Rivera’s recent experience could give him the edge in the race for the job.

