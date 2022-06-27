The Wimbledon 2022 edition starts during the last week of June. Although for this edition the ATP and WTA won't give ranking points it is still a prize money. Check out how much the winner will get.

The Wimbledon 2022 edition is the 145th edition of the All England Club's tournament. Since the Open Era, Novak Djokovic is attempting to become the fifth champion to clinch a four consecutive title in a major singles tournament.

Whereas Rafael Nadal aspires to become for the second time a Super Slam champion. This means when a player wins three major titles in a single season. He was crown as Super Slam champion in 2010, when he clinched the Australia, French and Wimbledon titles.

As for Roger Federer, he will not be participating in the Wimbledon 2022 edition for the first time since 1998. this is huge because Federer is the player with most Wimbledon titles in history. So, there is a still a question mark on which player is going to be champion, however the prize money is not an unanswered question.

How much do The Championships winners get?

Since the last edition of Wimbledon, the All England Club managed to increase the prize money for the Wimbledo 2022 Edition. Although players won't receive ranking points as announced by the ATP and WTA, the prize money will be a grand total of £40,350,000. An increased of an estimate £300,000 for all the categories.

In addition, all the unqualified players that get to the main draw be granted a grand total of £62,000 just before their first round matchup. As for the Semifinalist round prize money, it was increased by £70,000. it is the greatest increase since Wimbledon's last edition, other prize money rounds were increased for a maximum of £2,000.

Wimbledon Prize money breakdown: