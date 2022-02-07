The Winter Olympics offer one of the most interesting events called bobsled where two or four athletes compete with a sleigh on an ice track, the type of event is time trial.

The 2022 Winter Olympics offer four bobsleigh events, two for the men and two for the women, the start of the bobsleigh event will be on February 13, 2022 until February 20. In the men's category, competitors will have two special events, one for two-man bobsleigh and one for four-man bobsleigh. Women compete in two categories, monobob and two-woman bobsleigh. You can watch the Winter Olympics events live on Peacock.

This sport is one of the most interesting of the Winter Olympics since it is an event based on two main things: team work and speed. Although in some cases, it is only about speed since a single competitor is in charge of pushing and steering the sled.

This event will take place at the Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh and Luge Track in the Yanqing district, the track is made of concrete and is covered with a layer of ice so that the sleds can run on the track. A total of 170 athletes will be competing in the two categories for men and women.

How much does a 4-man bobsled weigh?

An empty bobsled, without any of the 4 athletes, weighs a total of 463 pounds (210 kg), but when all four competitors enter the sled the weight increases by more than 926 pounds for a maximum allowed of 1389 pounds (630 kg).

How much does a 2-man bobsled weigh?

The 2-man bodsled are much lighter but they are a bit slower, the total weight of a 2-man bobsled is 384 pounds (170 kg) empty, and with the crew the maximum weight allowed is 860 pounds (390 kg).

What is a monobob in the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The monobob is a new event recently approved for women, it is a one woman sled, she pushes and drives the sled alone without any other crew members. These types of sleds are slower since they don't have enough weight inside. All the women events will be live strem by Peacock

