The Winter Olympics are the most important competition in winter sports, and that is why it attracts a large number of spectators. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not a certainty that public attendance is allowed.

The Winter Olympics are the world's top winter sports competition. This year they will be held in the city of Beijing, China. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is not certain that the public will be allowed to attend the different events of the Olympic calendar. Here you can know if the public will be allowed or not. The Winter Olympics will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

These Olympic Games will feature 15 disciplines in total, and there will be an estimated 2,900 athletes from more than 110 countries fighting for medals. That means that there are several events and disciplines that can be seen, and normally these summon a large number of people attending to see the athletes.

The situation with the Coronavirus in China seems to be relatively stable: between January 9 and 22 of this year there were 1,986 new cases, a low number if we take into account that the Chinese population is 1,414,350,000 people. This suggests that the public could be allowed to attend the events, although obviously, they would have to follow very strict protocols.

Will spectators be allowed?

Among those 1,986 new cases detected between January 9 and 22, there is one that directly affected the plans of the authorities: on January 15, the first case of the Omicron variant was detected. "In terms of the grim and complex situation of epidemic prevention and control [and] in order to protect the health and safety of Olympic personnel and spectators, we have decided to change the original plan of public ticket sales" were the words of the committee.

As a result of this new Omicron case, tickets will not be sold to the general public, but will be distributed by the authorities. On the other hand, the committee indicated that the public must still "strictly comply with the prevention and control requirements of Covid-19 before, during and after watching the Games".

