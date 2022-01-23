The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 4 and finish on February 20. Here, find out how many sports and which ones have been included in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be a quadrennial international winter multi-sport tournament held in Beijing and locations surrounding the Chinese towns of Yanqing and Chongli. It will start on February 4, and finish on February 20, 2022. When the Winter Olympic Games are held in Beijing, it will be the first city in the world to host both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games.

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held on Friday, February 4, at Beijing National Stadium in Beijing. The opening ceremonies are planned to mix the official and ceremonial start of this major athletic event, which will include welcoming speeches, flag raising, and an athlete parade, with an artistic spectacle that will highlight the host nation's winter culture and contemporary history.

Zhang Yimou, a film director, and producer, is set to lead the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China, which was the country's first time hosting the games. The competition will resume until Sunday, February 20, with the closing ceremony taking place later that day.

How many sports are in the Beijing Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics in 2022 will feature a total of 109 events spread over 15 disciplines and seven sports, which will set a new record. This was a seven-fold increase over the previous one. The IOC introduced new events in July 2018, including men's and women's big air freestyle, women's monobob, mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, snowboard cross, and a mixed relay in short track speed skating.

Take a look at all the sports included in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: