On Friday, February 4 of this year, the maximum event of Olympism in its Winter modality will begin: the Winter Olympic Games that will take place in the city of Beijing, China. To know a little more about this important event worldwide, here you can see a list with all the participating countries, as well as other interesting data.

The Winter Olympics, like the Summer Games, are held every four years and the best athletes from different continents go there to represent their countries in one of the 15 winter disciplines that make up the Olympic calendar. This year the venue will be Beijing, the first city in history to host the Summer (2008) and Winter Olympics (this tear).

The 15 disciplines (in 7 sports) that are part of this 2022 Olympic calendar are: Biathlon; Bobsledding: Bobsleigh and Skeleton; Curling; Ice hockey; Luge; Skating: Figure skating, Short track speed skating and Speed skating; Skiing: Alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, Freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, Ski jumping and Snowboarding.

Which countries participate in the Olympiad?

These are the countries that will have one or more athletes in the Olympiad: Albania, American Samoa, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China (Host), Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Timor, Ecuador, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain, Greece, Haiti, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, ROC, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, United States, Uzbekistan.

How and when to see the Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of these 24th Winter Olympic Games to be held in 2022 in Beijin, China, will take place on February 4 at 6:30 AM (ET). The event will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com.

Opening Ceremony: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM