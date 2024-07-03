Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will play together for the first time ever in a very special day for WNBA.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese delivered epic moments in college basketball during a great rivalry between Iowa and LSU. Now, the WNBA is experiencing it each time the Indiana Fever face the Chicago Sky.

So far this season, Clark dominates the head-to-head (2-1), but, the last game at Wintrust Arena showed Reese won’t give up. It was a an amazing day for her with 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead a 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

Now, for the first time ever, the WNBA will have the chance to watch them play together. As a consequence, record TV ratings are absolutely expected for that special occasion.

When will Caitlin Clark play will Angel Reese?

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been officially selected to play in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game which will take place on July 20 at Phoenix. After hearing the news, Clark couldn’t hide her excitement to share the court with her longtime rival.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been her teammate before. Not even at USA Basketball. I know people will be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn’t take away from everyone else. This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everyone on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise. I don’t want it to take away from any of that and be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that’s not fair to them.”

Clark was referring to the special format of the game in which Team USA will face a team of WNBA stars as part of their preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics. it’s important to remember Caitlin wasn’t called to that squad looking for the gold medal.