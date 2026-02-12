Ravens take risk by hiring coach of worst-ranked unit in 2025 as Lamar Jackson chases elusive Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens have made an intriguing addition to their coaching staff. With the AFC North franchise still chasing a Super Bowl alongside Lamar Jackson, the team has hired a new assistant whose unit ranked among the worst in the NFL in 2025.

The Ravens will look very different in 2026. Following John Harbaugh’s departure, Baltimore named Jessie Minter as head coach, and he has already begun assembling his staff for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that the Ravens are hiring Keary Colbert as their new wide receivers coach. However, the move has not generated much excitement among fans due to his recent track record.

Keary Colbert coming off disappointing 2025 season with Broncos

Colbert became the Denver Broncos’ wide receivers coach in 2023, marking his first NFL position after Sean Payton gave him the opportunity to make the leap to the professional level.

Unfortunately, his tenure did not unfold as hoped. While Denver’s wide receiver corps lacked elite star power, many believed the group underperformed relative to its talent. As a result, Colbert faced significant scrutiny.

In 2025, the Broncos’ receivers ranked among the league’s worst in dropped passes. Although players ultimately bear responsibility for execution on the field, the position coach inevitably shares in the criticism.

Now in Baltimore, Colbert will inherit a receiving group that has also struggled to consistently meet expectations. The difference is that he will be working with Lamar Jackson, whose passing accuracy has improved significantly in recent seasons. For the Ravens to take the next step, their receivers must become more reliable and eliminate costly mistakes.

Will the Ravens trade Zay Flowers?

Zay Flowers remains under the rookie contract he signed in 2023. However, rumors have surfaced suggesting that, after failing to establish himself as the clear No. 1 receiver the team envisioned, he could become a trade candidate this offseason.

While speculation continues, no concrete landing spots have emerged. Several teams around the league are in need of wide receiver help, and a fresh start could potentially allow Flowers to prove he can develop into the elite weapon many expected him to be.

