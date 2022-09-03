Wisconsin take on Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Wisconsin and Illinois State meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The home team has a lot to show this season.

The Badgers had a strong season in 2021 with a record of 9-4 overall and 6-3 -within their Big Ten West Division. They opened last season against a Top 25 team and lost that game.

The Redbirds didn't do anything big in the FCS last year, they had to play games against big favorites in their Missouri Valley Conference, the team lost to North Dakota and North Dakota State.

Wisconsin and Illinois State play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 3 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Wisconsin vs Illinois State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Wisconsin and Illinois State at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1