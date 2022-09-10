Wisconsin take on Washington State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Wisconsin and Washington State meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Badgers want to win another game at home, but the visitors are also undefeated. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Wisconsin won their first game of the new season against Illinois State in a perfect 38-0 victory against a Top 25 team. This will be the second straight for the Badgers at home in a three-straight series before playing their first on the road game against Ohio State on September 24.

Washington State Cougars also won their Week 1 game, although their victory was harder to fight compared to the Badgers. The Cougars won against Idaho at home 24-17 and so far they have a "perfect" record in the Pac-12 along with eight other teams.

Wisconsin vs Washington State: Date

Wisconsin and Washington State play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Badgers are home favorites but the visitors won their first game of the season against a tougher offense.

Wisconsin vs Washington State: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Wisconsin vs Washington State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Wisconsin and Washington State at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX