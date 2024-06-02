Following the game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, Caitlin has initiated a new rivalry with Chennedy Carter.

After her spectacular college basketball career with Iowa, Caitlin Clark arrived in the WNBA to revolutionize the league. Although Indiana Fever were the ‘winners’ with that historic No.1 overall pick, the reality is that economically all the teams have gained significant benefits.

However, the effect on the court seems to be quite the opposite. Most of her opponents have shown excessive physicality, which seems to indicate some resentment towards the star’s popularity.

The latest episode of this occurred when Chennedy Carter, in a play without the ball in dispute, violently struck Caitlin Clark in the game between Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

Initially, the officials didn’t even review the play. Now, several hours later, the league has upgraded the infraction to a flagrant foul, sparking great controversy between the players.

What happened between Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter?

During the press conference after the game, Chennedy Carter was blunt and tried to close the Caitlin Clark topic. It seemed like that was the end of it. “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”

Despite this, when the controversy over the play started to grow all over the country, Chennedy went to social media and tore apart Clark’s abilities in a surprising statement. “Beside three point shooting, what does she bring to the table man?”

In what could reinforce the theory that Caitlin Clark doesn’t seem to be liked among her rivals, when Chennedy Carter struck the rookie, Angel Reese, her great adversary in college basketball with LSU, stood up and clearly applauded the aggression. By the way, Chennedy ‘thanked’ that gesture from Reese during all her replies on Threads.

The interesting thing about the situation is that, thanks to Clark’s arrival, the players have had great benefits such as prime-time TV schedules and private flights. Therefore, millions of fans don’t understand how they can go beyond the rules to try to stop Caitlin.