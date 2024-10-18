Trending topics:
WWE

WWE: Booker T on the GOATs of Women’s Wrestlers

Booker T's insights into the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time, as he shares his thoughts during his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

Booker T in the WWE
© WWEBooker T in the WWE

By Kelvin Loyola

Booker T is a highly celebrated professional wrestler known for his impressive achievements in the ring. He is a five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, showcasing his dominance during the promotion’s peak years. Booker T also held the WCW World Television Championship six times, demonstrating his versatility and skill across various match types. In addition to his singles success, he reached great heights as part of tag teams, winning the WCW World Tag Team Championship ten times alongside his partner, Stevie Ray, as part of the famous duo Harlem Heat. His charisma and in-ring abilities helped elevate the tag team division during the 1990s.

After WCW’s closure, Booker T continued to thrive in WWE, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship once and became a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. His memorable feuds and entertaining persona made him a fan favorite, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice: first as an individual competitor and later as part of Harlem Heat.

Knowing a thing or two about breaking through and building a career, Booker T spoke on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he revealed who he considers the best women’s wrestlers of all time, a list that includes WWE women’s wrestling royalty.

Advertisement

Booker T on the Best Women’s Wrestlers of All Time

Booker T stated, “It’s going to be Sherri Martel, Trish Stratus, Sable, and Lita.” The former wrestling star noted how women’s wrestling has changed over the years, but these female competitors have taken the division to new heights.

Trish Stratus (WWE)

Trish Stratus (WWE)

Advertisement

When looking at Booker T’s picks, one might consider Trish Stratus and Lita the complete package, as they had the looks and talent to carry matches. Sherri Martel is regarded by many as one of the best managers of all time, while Sable helped promote wrestling through her looks more than her in-ring abilities.

WWE: Widow Martha Hart rejects Vince McMahon&#039;s claims about Owen Hart&#039;s death as an &#039;accident&#039;

see also

WWE: Widow Martha Hart rejects Vince McMahon's claims about Owen Hart's death as an 'accident'

Booker T was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, 2013, with his brother, Lash, doing the honors. Later, on April 6, 2019, they were both inducted again as part of the 2019 class, representing their tag team Harlem Heat. This achievement made Booker a two-time Hall of Famer.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Warriors News: Draymond Green opens up about Klay Thompson’s departure to Mavericks
NBA

Warriors News: Draymond Green opens up about Klay Thompson’s departure to Mavericks

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders unexpectedly reveals which NFL team he wants his son Shedeur to play for
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders unexpectedly reveals which NFL team he wants his son Shedeur to play for

NBA News: Mavs coach Jason Kidd sees great potential in rising young player
NBA

NBA News: Mavs coach Jason Kidd sees great potential in rising young player

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-minute penalty in Al-Nassr's dramatic win over Al-Shabab
Soccer

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-minute penalty in Al-Nassr's dramatic win over Al-Shabab

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo