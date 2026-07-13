Jules Kounde highlights differences in playing style between France and Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup Semifinal

France will rely on Jules Kounde as one of their key defensive pieces when they face Luis de la Fuente's Spain in the semifinal of the 2026 World Cup.

Control of possession and ball retention define Spain’s style of play, while verticality and attacking explosiveness characterize France. Jules Kounde, speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal, knows that this is one of the main differences between the two teams.

“The strength of Spain is its collective, its possession. We have a slightly different style of play, based on the transition, even if we want to have the ball tomorrow to disrupt them,” the defender revealed to the press.

Two teams that know each other very well, with two styles of play that share the same objective: attacking the opponent’s goal. Which of these two approaches will ultimately prevail and secure a spot in the next World Cup final?

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Spain’s dominance in possession

Spain have once again established themselves as the absolute master of tempo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leading all teams with an outstanding average ball possession of 66% and a tournament-high 93% passing accuracy.

Mikel Oyarzabal #21 of Spain celebrates with teammates.

This choking grip on the ball is not just an offensive tool, but their ultimate defensive shield; by keeping their opponents chasing shadows, La Roja starved their rivals of opportunities and cruised through the group stage without conceding a single goal.

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Under Luis de la Fuente, this possession-based style has evolved into a balanced weapon that dictates the rhythm of every game, proving that Spain’s greatest strength remains their ability to manipulate time and space on the pitch.

France’s offensive explosion

France’s campaign has been defined by an absolutely devastating offensive firepower, spearheaded by the unstoppable Kylian Mbappe. With a stunning tally of 8 goals, the talismanic forward has terrorized opposing defenses, making him the undisputed frontrunner for the prestigious Golden Boot.

France’s relentless transition play and clinical finishing mean they don’t just win matches—they completely dismantle their opponents, cementing their reputation as the most feared frontline in international soccer.

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Another key factor for Les Bleus is the wall they have in goal. Mike Maignan, compared head-to-head with Unai Simon, has conceded just two goals in six matches, while the Spanish goalkeeper has allowed only one.

Defending a familiar face

Beyond the rich soccer history between both nations, there are also several interesting storylines surrounding the matchup. Jules Kounde, France’s defender, will have the task of stopping the threat of Lamine Yamal, his Barcelona teammate.

Luis de la Fuente stated that Lamine Yamal’s best performance is still to come. Will he be able to prove it at Dallas Stadium, or will he be successfully contained by Les Bleus?