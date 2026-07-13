NY Rangers buy time thanks to one-year settlement with Braden Schneider

Braden Schneider’s use of his leverage paid off. After filing for salary arbitration, the New York Rangers got to work, and the two sides agreed to a deal. Most importantly, it didn’t require intervention from an NHL third party. In more ways than one, both sides simply bought themselves more time to figure out the bigger picture.

As reported by Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers and Schneider have agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. Schneider is now tied with Marcus Pettersson as the fourth-highest-paid blueliner in Manhattan—and ninth among all rostered Blueshirts.

Still, the one-year deal hardly answers whether the Blueshirts view Schneider as part of their long-term plans. If anything, it gives the Rangers more time to think about their next move. If they stay on the market looking for a suitable offer, the Rangers no longer risk running out of time and having a third party arbitrate Schneider’s contract.

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Schneider’s trade value

Signing Schneider to a one-year contract also keeps the trade window open. Moreover, the settlement could create a stir across the NHL. Organizations may be more interested in the young blueliner now that they know exactly what his salary will be for the 2026-27 campaign. When Schneider was an RFA, that number was still up in the air, making several potential suitors wary.

Another year of Schneids 👊



We've agreed to terms with defenseman Braden Schneider on a one-year contract → https://t.co/2W5pCVhcxK pic.twitter.com/em0kGle0dK — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 13, 2026

Perhaps Schneider’s value has gone up. The bill has certainly gone up for New York, which more than doubled his salary. Still, the Rangers will likely want to take their (not exactly) new toy out for a spin before parting ways with it. Even if that means rolling the dice on a potential injury that would send them back to square one—or even further back.

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Schneider is up for another test

Meanwhile, the one-year agreement sets Schneider up for yet another contract year in the NHL. Needless to say, he didn’t ace his first go-around, but he will have another chance now.The trade route, while still open, appears to have taken a back seat.

If he indeed makes it to the regular season as a Blueshirt, Schneider’s performance will likely determine whether the Rangers re-sign him or shop him, perhaps at the trade deadline. The worst-case scenario? New York goes through this entire process again next offseason, as Schneider will remain a pending restricted free agent.