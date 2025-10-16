Carlos Alcaraz fires back at critics for skipping Shanghai Masters to play Six Kings Slam

A few weeks ago, Carlos Alcaraz decided to skip the Shanghai Masters after suffering an ankle sprain at the Tokyo Open, the previous tournament he went on to win. Following his withdrawal, the Spaniard voiced frustration over the packed ATP calendar, calling it both physically and mentally draining.

However, the World No. 1’s comments quickly sparked backlash. Critics pointed out that despite complaining about the demanding schedule, Alcaraz was still taking part in the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event held in Saudi Arabia featuring Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

During the tournament, Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2, to set up a final matchup against Sinner. But before facing the American, the Spaniard addressed the accusations of hypocrisy, explaining that exhibitions offer a much different atmosphere than ATP tournaments.

“I think it’s something a lot of players and people are talking about regarding the calendar — how packed it is with so many tournaments, some lasting two weeks — and then people make excuses with exhibitions, saying, ‘Players complain about the schedule and then play some exhibitions,’” Alcaraz said during a press conference.

Carlos Alcaraz training during the Six Kings Slam. (Getty Images)

“All I can say is that it’s a completely different format, a different situation. Playing exhibitions isn’t like official tournaments where you have to stay focused for 15 or 16 straight days with such physical demands. Here, we just enjoy ourselves for one or two days and play some tennis. I think that’s great — that’s why we sometimes choose exhibitions. Of course, I understand the criticism, but sometimes people don’t understand our point of view,” he added.

Alcaraz on his injury

The Spaniard suffered an ankle sprain during his first-round match at the Tokyo Open against Sebastian Baez, an injury that didn’t stop him from continuing to play — and ultimately winning the tournament.

However, that same injury prevented him from competing at the Shanghai Masters, drawing criticism from fans and analysts after he appeared at the Six Kings Slam exhibition. In response, Alcaraz admitted he’s still not fully recovered but feels confident about performing well.

“I wouldn’t say I feel 100 percent — the doubts are still there when I move around the court,” the World No. 1 explained. “But I think I’ve improved a lot, and I’m ready to compete and perform well here at the Six Kings Slam”.

Alcaraz will next face Jannik Sinner in the final on Saturday, October 18, after the Italian defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. It will be the sixth final between Alcaraz and Sinner this season (despite this is only an exhibition), following their clashes in the finals of the Rome Masters, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open.