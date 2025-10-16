Novak Djokovic shares blunt take on retirement, citing LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic is gearing up to finish the season after an outstanding year where he demonstrated that he still possesses the prowess to compete at the highest level of professional tennis. Ahead of an exhibition match against Jannik Sinner, the Serbian icon delivered a resounding message to those calling for his retirement, drawing inspiration from LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“People want me to retire, but that won’t happen soon. Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I want to see how far I can go. Watching LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo play until their 40s is motivating,“ Djokovic asserted, reflecting on his career aspirations and the influence these athletes have had on him.

On one hand, LeBron is embarking on his 23rd NBA season, overcoming a challenging injury that threatened his availability during the regular season. With the potential addition of his son, Bronny James, the Lakers could have a strong chance of contending for the championship, as the team also boasts Luka Doncic on their roster.

On the other hand, Ronaldo continues to set records, recently achieving a milestone in the World Cup Qualifiers with Portugal’s National Soccer Team. With these examples in mind, Djokovic made a compelling statement regarding his retirement plans, suggesting that stepping away from the sport isn’t on the horizon anytime soon.

Djokovic’s year so far

It’s rare to see Djokovic not claiming Grand Slam titles in a year, yet this year marked an exception. He reached the semifinals in all four Grand Slams this season, albeit falling to the top-ranked players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Here are Djokovic’s key statistics from this year:

Current ATP Rank: No. 5

Win-Loss Record: 35-11; a 76.1% winning percentage

Titles Won: 1 (The Geneva Open, ATP 250)

Finals Reached: 2; one title, one runner-up finish (Miami Open)

Prize Money (YTD): $5.0 million

Djokovic’s records achieved this year

Beyond his impressive performances, Djokovic recorded several career milestones and historic records in the ATP circuit, eclipsing legends such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

These were his major career achievements:

100th ATP title: By winning the Geneva Open, Djokovic became only the third man in the Open Era to reach 100 career singles titles, joining Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

20 consecutive seasons with a title: He became the first player to win at least one ATP Tour singles title in 20 consecutive seasons.

Masters 1000 record: He surpassed Rafael Nadal for the most main draw wins at the ATP Masters 1000 level.

