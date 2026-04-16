Carlos Alcaraz’s injury: Is his participation at the 2026 Roland Garros at risk?

After advancing to the Round of 16 at the Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the tournament with a wrist injury just before his quarterfinal clash against Tomas Machac. Following the Spaniard’s confirmation, alarm bells have started ringing regarding his status for the 2026 Roland Garros.

“It’s strange and difficult to sit here for the second time — because I’ve already done it before — and announce that I won’t be able to continue in the tournament. From today’s tests, it’s a slightly more serious injury than we all expected and, honestly, I need to listen to my body, to do what’s best for me, so it doesn’t impact me in the future,” Alcaraz told reporters during a press conference held on Wednesday.

The World No. 2 sustained the injury during his tournament debut against Otto Virtanen. While leading 5-4 in the first set, Alcaraz headed to his bench and requested a physiotherapist, who proceeded to tape the affected area. Although the Spaniard managed to finish and win the match 6-4, 6-2, the persistent wrist issues made it impossible for him to continue in the tournament.

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Is this a problem for 2026 Roland Garros?

Alcaraz’s injury comes at a precarious time, given that the clay-court season has only just begun with several major tournaments still on the horizon. However, Alcaraz is expected to do everything in his power to be ready for the clay-court Grand Slam, where he aims to defend the title he won by defeating Jannik Sinner in 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz after defeating Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Roland Garros. (Getty Images)

This could mean skipping upcoming events to ensure he is fit for Roland Garros, which is scheduled to run from May 24 to June 7. While no specific recovery timeline has been released, there is a strong possibility the World No. 2 could miss the Madrid Masters 1000, where he was scheduled to debut around April 24 or 25.

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Should he bypass the Spanish capital, his return could potentially be delayed until the Rome Masters 1000 (May 6–17), the final major tune-up before the French Open.

A familiar setback for Alcaraz

This situation mirrors 2024, when Alcaraz battled injuries that sidelined him for key stretches of the clay season. A right arm injury forced him out of both the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open that year.

While he managed to compete in Madrid, reaching the quarterfinals, the Spaniard ultimately had to withdraw from Rome to ensure he was in peak condition for the Roland Garros fortnight.