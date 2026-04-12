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Carlos Alcaraz praises Jannik Sinner, issues warning ahead of Barcelona Open clash

Carlos Alcaraz didn't hold back when discussing Jannik Sinner, issuing a pointed warning ahead of their looming Roland Garros showdown in Paris.

Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain pose for a photo.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain pose for a photo.

Jannik Sinner is the new king of the Monte Carlo Masters, securing the 1000-level title after a hard-fought victory over Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final. Following the high-octane showdown, Alcaraz was quick to praise Sinner’s performance but issued a clear warning that he’s already eyeing a comeback at the Barcelona Open.

“Congratulations Jannik Sinner and your team for the title, a spectacular run! We keep moving forward; there is a long way to go in this clay swing! Next stop, Barcelona!” Alcaraz posted to his X account shortly after the trophy ceremony.

Alcaraz struggled to find an answer for Sinner’s clinical form, as the Italian dictated play for much of the afternoon, particularly during the critical middle stages of the set. Despite the frustration on court, the Spaniard remained a class act, offering a sincere and graceful concession to his rival.

Coming off a string of speculation following a premature exit at the Miami Open—where even Rafael Nadal stepped in to defend the former World No. 1—Alcaraz silenced many doubters with his run to the final. Ultimately, however, he simply ran into a version of Sinner that played near-flawless tennis when it mattered most.

Key highlights in the Monte Carlo final

Alcaraz leaned on his elite clay-court craft, attempting to manipulate the surface where he has long been the ATP’s standard-bearer. However, Sinner consistently neutralized that variety with devastating cross-court forehands that pinned Alcaraz deep behind the baseline.

See also

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final

After Alcaraz threatened to take control early, Sinner appeared poised to force a deciding set, finding his rhythm as the match progressed. A pivotal turning point arrived at 4-4 in the second set; while Alcaraz’s signature transition from defense to offense kept him within striking distance, Sinner’s relentless pace eventually proved too much to overcome.

Statistically, the match hinged on the serve; Alcaraz managed to win 78% of his first-serve points, a mark that helped him survive several of Sinner’s aggressive return games. With the Monte Carlo trophy decided, both stars now shift their focus to the upcoming challenges in Barcelona as the road to Roland Garros intensifies.

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Santiago Tovar
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