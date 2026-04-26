Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Elmer Moller live in the USA: 2026 Madrid Open

Jannik Sinner takes on Elmer Moller in the 2026 Madrid Open third round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Elmer Moller live in the USA on Fubo]

Riding a dominant stretch that includes titles at Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner enters this tournament as one of the hottest players on tour and is firmly in pursuit of yet another Masters 1000 crown in a historic 2026 campaign.

Standing in his way is qualifier Elmer Moller, who has impressed with a strong run highlighted by a notable victory over Gabriel Diallo, but now faces a significant step up in competition against one of the sport’s elite performers.

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When will the Jannik Sinner vs Elmer Moller match be played?

Jannik Sinner squares off with Elmer Moller in the 2026 Madrid Open third round this Sunday, April 26. The action will start at 10:00 AM (ET).

Elmer Moeller of Denmark – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner vs Elmer Moller: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Elmer Moller in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Madrid Open clash between Jannik Sinner and Elmer Moller live on Fubo. Other options: Tennis Channel.