Jannik Sinner dismisses ‘favorite’ talk following Carlos Alcaraz’s Roland Garros withdrawal

The tennis world was stunned when Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from 2026 Roland Garros due to a persistent wrist injury sustained during the Barcelona Open. In the wake of this news, the narrative shifted instantly, positioning Jannik Sinner as the overwhelming favorite to claim the French Open title. However, the Italian star is far from interested in that label.

“I don’t know. I think this is not what we should talk about,” Sinner stated firmly during a press conference at the Madrid Masters, when asked if Alcaraz’s absence paved a clear path for him in Paris.

With Alcaraz sidelined, Sinner faces a massive opportunity to secure his first Roland Garros title and complete the elusive Career Grand Slam. Having already triumphed at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, the clay-court major is the final piece of the puzzle.

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Standing in his way are heavyweights like Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic—the latter being the last man to defeat Sinner in a Grand Slam match (Australian Open 2026 semifinals).

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner after the 2026 Australian Open semifinal. (Getty Images)

‘Tennis needs Alcaraz,’ says Sinner

Far from celebrating the absence of his greatest rival, Sinner emphasized that the sport is diminished when the Spaniard is not on court. He noted that the competitive spirit of the tour is simply better when Alcaraz is healthy and participating.

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“I think the most important thing to say is that, first of all, tennis needs Carlos—tennis has a much better spirit when he’s around,” Sinner added. “Also for me personally, it’s nice when he’s around; it makes me look at the draw and individual matches in a different way”.

When could Alcaraz return?

With his absences confirmed for both the Rome Masters and Roland Garros, Alcaraz is now targeting a return for the grass-court season, specifically aiming to be fit for Wimbledon.

Medical experts expect the current World No. 2 to participate in warm-up tournaments to find his rhythm before the year’s second Grand Slam in England. His most likely comeback event is the Queen’s Club Championships, where he would be looking to defend the title he captured in 2025.