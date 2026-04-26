Jannik Sinner to retain No. 1 spot through Wimbledon following Carlos Alcaraz injury news

Jannik Sinner’s grip on the ATP World No. 1 ranking has reached an ironclad status. Following Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from upcoming action, the Italian sensation is now mathematically guaranteed to maintain his top ranking through the next cycle, effectively neutralizing any immediate threat to his throne.

With Alcaraz sidelined and eyeing a potential return at Wimbledon, the points Sinner stands to gain at the Italian Open and Roland Garros will provide a more than sufficient cushion. The Spaniard’s absence from the clay-court swing leaves a vacuum at the top of the draw, allowing Sinner to extend a lead that was already historically formidable.

While the math is settled, Sinner remains focused on the competitive landscape rather than the spreadsheets. When asked about the impact of Alcaraz’s absence and whether he personally misses the rivalry on court, the World No. 1 offered a measured, somewhat guarded response to the media.

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“I think that’s quite personal, so I won’t answer. His absence is felt not just here—especially here in Spain—but it’ll probably be felt even more at Roland Garros,” Sinner remarked, after talking about there is not a favoritism ahead of French Open.

Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain pose for a photo.

Sinner poised to guard top spot past Wimbledon

Even with the rankings pressure lifted, Sinner has a prime opportunity to bury the competition while Alcaraz recovers. By securing just 710 additional points, the Italian will ensure he remains out of reach for the Spaniard well into the grass-court season.

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The rankings projection remains grim for the rest of the field; even if Alcaraz returns to peak form for a Wimbledon title run, Sinner is projected to sit at 14,060 points compared to Alcaraz’s 12,960. That 1,100-point gap acts as a vital insurance policy, ensuring Sinner’s name stays at the top of the entry lists regardless of the results in London.

Next objective: A breakthrough in Paris

With the reigning Roland Garros champion sidelined, Sinner faces his best opportunity yet to conquer the red clay of Paris. A victory at the French Open would not only add a second major to his trophy case but would further solidify his era of dominance.

Historically, clay has been Sinner’s most challenging surface, but his recent breakthrough at the Monte Carlo Masters proved he has evolved into an all-court threat. While he isn’t yet chasing a career Grand Slam, a win in Paris would put him halfway to that historic milestone and cement his status as the undisputed man to beat in 2026.

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