Tennis, a sport that combines skill, agility and almost poetic precision, has two faces that, although sharing the same passion, play by slightly different rules: the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association.

While the names of male and female stars echo equally in the stadiums, their paths to glory follow unique routes. But what really sets men’s and women’s tennis apart, beyond the rackets and matches?

From playing styles to tournament formats and the historic fight for equal prize money, there’s much more than meets the eye. However, both genders provide an incredible spectacle for fans and the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Differences between men’s and women’s tennis

The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) primarily differ in the gender of the athletes, but there are also some variations in terms of competition structure and more.

Sorana Cirstea of Romania celebrates victory over Emma Navarro of the United States in their third round match during day four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2025. (Source: Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Although the rules of tennis are the same for both genders, physical differences between the two affect certain aspects of the game, such as power in strokes, serving speed and shot strength due to muscle mass.

Advertisement

Regarding tournament formats, in many major events, men’s matches are best of five sets, while women’s matches are typically best of three sets. Despite this, both circuits are exciting and competitive due to their renowned athletes.

Advertisement

Over the years, there has been a significant effort to achieve pay equality in tennis. Currently, in major tournaments such as the Grand Slams, the prize money is equal for both men and women.

Alexander Zverev of Germany warms up prior to a match against Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during day 3 of the Claro ATP 500 Rio Open 2025. (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In terms of tournament structure, both ATP and WTA organize events worldwide, but they operate independently with their own rankings and circuits. While both organize joint events such as the Grand Slams, the associations are separate.

Playing styles also vary, with men’s tennis generally showing more power on average, while women’s tennis has been more focused on variety and consistency, although many current players adopt a more aggressive and powerful style.