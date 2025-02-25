Former Roland Garros champion names the greatest between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

Spain has consistently produced world-class tennis players over the past 35 years, with many breaking into the Top 10, claiming historic titles, and contributing to Davis Cup triumphs. While Rafael Nadal remains the standout name among Spanish players, legends like Carlos Moyá, Juan Carlos Ferrero, David Ferrer, and Feliciano Lopez have also left a lasting impact on the sport.

Feliciano Lopez, who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 12 in 2015, gained recognition for his finesse and trademark one-handed backhand. Throughout his lengthy career, López earned admiration for his talent and longevity in an era dominated by the “Big Three”. Among his best trophies, he boasts the 2016 Roland Garros doubles title.

When it comes to the heated discussion of who is the greatest tennis player of all time—Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Roger Federer—Lopez brought a unique perspective, emphasizing inspiration over statistics.

“Statistically, Novak Djokovic is considered the greatest in history. For me, the debate is broader. Beyond numbers, you have to consider who has inspired more people. But I’ve closely witnessed Rafa Nadal’s career, and it’s hard for me to say there’s a better player than him,” Lopez told Diario SUR in 2023.

Rafael Nadal and Feliciano Lopez celebrate during their semi-final match against Great Britain during the 2019 Davis Cup. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Lopez’s track record against the Big Three

Like most players of his generation, Lopez faced a tough challenge against the Big Three, holding a negative record against all of them. He faced Rafael Nadal 14 times, managing four wins against 10 losses. Against Novak Djokovic, Lopez secured just one victory in their 10 meetings. Finally, in 13 matches against Roger Federer, Lopez was unable to secure a single win.

A Davis Cup mainstay

From the start of his professional career in 1997 until his retirement in 2023, Feliciano Lopez was a consistent contributor to Spain’s Davis Cup campaigns. His debut in the tournament came in 2003, when Spain lost the final to Australia. Over the years, López played a key role in Spain’s Davis Cup victories in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019.

One of his standout Davis Cup moments came during the 2008 final against Argentina in Mar del Plata, where López delivered a pivotal win over Juan Martín del Potro in the second singles match, leveling the series at 1-1.

Lopez’s unique grass-court success

Unlike many Spanish players, who traditionally excel on clay or outdoor hard courts, Feliciano López carved out a reputation as a grass-court specialist. Of his seven career singles titles, four came on grass—two each at Eastbourne and Queen’s Club. He also claimed two titles on hard courts and one on clay, solidifying his reputation as one of the most versatile players from Spain.

