Mike Tomlin has been involved in many rumors about his future in the NFL. With the possibility of a losing season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and growing pressure from fans and the media, the New York Giants have emerged as a possible destination.

However, insider Aditi Kinkhabwala dismissed this theory during an interview with 93.7 The Fan. “Everybody who sits here and thinks that Mike Tomlin wants to go to the Giants, you’ve got to be kidding me. There is no way that Mike Tomlin wants to deal with the New York media and there’s no way the New York media is going to let that pass.”

Despite winning a Super Bowl with the Steelers, the tide has turned, as Pittsburgh has gone more than eight years without a playoff victory. A failure with the league’s highest-paid defense and a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers could bring winds of change.

Will Mike Tomlin be fired?

Mike Tomlin will not be fired by the Pittsburgh Steelers because he is under contract with the team through 2027. However, a losing season and missing the playoffs could put him on the hot seat.

Can Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs?

Yes. The Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs because, with a 6-5 record, they control their own destiny to win the AFC North. Six wins in their remaining six games would give them the division title regardless of what happens with other teams.

