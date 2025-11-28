Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have had a very difficult 2025 season. After losing to the Dallas Cowboys, the defending AFC champions fell to a 6-6 record and the road to the playoffs suddenly became an uphill battle.

Even though Patrick Mahomes is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, key mistakes by other stars have prevented the Chiefs from being contenders. For example, during the Thanksgiving game, drops by wide receivers and multiple penalties by their cornerbacks.

As if that weren’t enough, the bad news continues for Kansas City, because heading into the final stretch of the schedule, Reid will lose one of Mahomes’ most important teammates.

Who is injured with Chiefs?

Josh Simmons suffered a wrist fracture during the game between the Chiefs and the Cowboys and, according to Ian Rapoport, will be out for at least four games. A big blow for an already depleted offensive line.

“Chiefs LT Josh Simmons, who impressed against the Cowboys before exiting with an injury, suffered a dislocated and fractured wrist, sources say. He left the stadium in a cast and is out indefinitely. A significant injury for Josh Simmons, who now will likely head to IR.”

The Chiefs need to win out and have three teams lose at least three of their remaining games: the Bills, Jaguars, and Chargers. The schedule isn’t easy for Kansas City, with matchups against Houston, the Chargers, Titans, Broncos, and Raiders.

