Inter Miami vs New York City FC LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Lionel Messi chases 2025 MLS Cup final

Inter Miami face New York City FC tonight in the Eastern Conference final, with Lionel Messi leading the charge at Chase Stadium. The hosts look to take a crucial step toward reaching the MLS Cup final after finishing third in the overall table with 65 points and advancing in the Playoffs by defeating Nashville and Cincinnati.

Messi continues to deliver at an elite level, winning the Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer and earning recognition as the season’s best player. His presence has driven Inter Miami to a consistent and high-level campaign, shaping expectations as they open this series on home turf. With the stadium set for a packed night, the group aim to build an early advantage before the decisive second leg.

New York City FC arrive as a tough opponent after finishing fifth in the regular season with 56 points and eliminating Charlotte and Philadelphia in the postseason. They have shown resilience and balance throughout the year, and they enter this matchup with confidence as they look to challenge Inter Miami’s momentum. With both teams pushing for a place in the MLS Cup final, tonight’s meeting sets the tone for a compelling, high-stakes series.