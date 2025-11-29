Trending topics:
Inter Miami vs New York City FC LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Lionel Messi chases 2025 MLS Cup final

Inter Miami face New York City FC in the 2025 MLS Cup showdown as Lionel Messi continues his chase for the final. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off, and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF and Matt Freese of New York City.
© Jeff Dean / Adam Hunger / Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami CF and Matt Freese of New York City.

Inter Miami face New York City FC tonight in the Eastern Conference final, with Lionel Messi leading the charge at Chase Stadium. The hosts look to take a crucial step toward reaching the MLS Cup final after finishing third in the overall table with 65 points and advancing in the Playoffs by defeating Nashville and Cincinnati.

Messi continues to deliver at an elite level, winning the Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer and earning recognition as the season’s best player. His presence has driven Inter Miami to a consistent and high-level campaign, shaping expectations as they open this series on home turf. With the stadium set for a packed night, the group aim to build an early advantage before the decisive second leg.

New York City FC arrive as a tough opponent after finishing fifth in the regular season with 56 points and eliminating Charlotte and Philadelphia in the postseason. They have shown resilience and balance throughout the year, and they enter this matchup with confidence as they look to challenge Inter Miami’s momentum. With both teams pushing for a place in the MLS Cup final, tonight’s meeting sets the tone for a compelling, high-stakes series.

The decisive matchup

Both teams enter tonight’s game knowing only a win will keep their season alive. This matchup is a single-elimination showdown, with the winner advancing to the MLS Cup final and the loser beginning their offseason immediately. Inter Miami must win to secure a place in the league’s championship match and claim the Eastern Conference title.

If Inter Miami prevail, they will book their spot in the MLS Cup final and then wait for the winner between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps from the Western Conference.

Tonight's venue

Chase Stadium hosts tonight’s Eastern Conference final matchup in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 21,550-seat soccer-specific venue was built on the former site of Lockhart Stadium and serves as the home pitch for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, as well as Inter Miami II in MLS Next Pro.

The stadium functions as an interim home for the club while Miami Freedom Park is under construction and scheduled to open in 2026. The expansion franchise was approved with the condition that a permanent stadium would ultimately be built in the city of Miami, making Chase Stadium a key part of Inter Miami’s early history.

Inter Miami starting XI confirmed!

Here's Inter Miami's confirmed lineup against NYCFC!

New York City FC confirmed lineup!

Here's NYCFC's confirmed lineup against Inter Miami:

Is Lionel Messi playing?

Lionel Messi is expected to play in tonight’s Eastern Conference Final against NYCFC. He trained fully all week, with no medical or disciplinary issues reported, and head coach Javier Mascherano is likely to include him.

Tonight's referees

Jon Freemon will serve as the referee for tonight’s Eastern Conference final matchup. He will be joined on the sidelines by assistant referees Micheal Barwegen and Jeremy Hanson, with Rubiel Vazquez acting as the fourth official. Michael Radchuk will oversee VAR duties, supported by assistant VAR Jonathan Johnson.

Start time and how to watch

Inter Miami vs NYCFC will get underway at 6:00 PM ET (PT:3:00 PM)

Watch this  Eastern Conference final match between Inter Miami and NYCFC live in the USA on MLS League Pass on Apple TV.

Inter Miami and New York City FC clash in the Eastern Conference final

Welcome to our live blog of tonight’s Eastern Conference final.

Inter Miami face New York City FC at Chase Stadium as Lionel Messi leads the hosts in their push toward the MLS Cup final. New York City FC arrive with confidence after a strong postseason run, while Inter Miami look to capitalize on home support and their recent form.

Stay with us for key information, match context, and minute-by-minute coverage throughout the night.

