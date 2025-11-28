Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs were left on the brink of elimination after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. A key factor was the multiple defensive pass interferences caused by George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

The legendary head coach admitted that he didn’t agree with many of them, but the referees are a factor they can’t control. “I’m not always going to agree with the call, but then, the calls are made. I will say that they’ve got some physical receivers. Big strong physical guys and, you know, that’s the way they were playing and in return my guys were fighting to maintain leverage on that. It’s not the way I saw it, but it’s the way they saw it. The officials saw it, so they made the calls. You got to stay aggressive against those guys (Pickens and Lamb). There’s no other way to do it.”

Dak Prescott was unstoppable for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense because Pickens and Lamb feasted on man-to-man coverage. However, a topic of debate after the game is whether the referees’ decisions against the Chiefs were overly strict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened with Chiefs and the referees?

The Chiefs had 10 penalties for 119 yards in the game against the Cowboys. Undoubtedly, the most controversial sequences with the referees were the multiple defensive pass interferences that resulted in first downs for Dallas.

Andy Reid wasn’t happy with most of them because he expected that if George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb were being physical, the referees would allow his cornerbacks to play under the same conditions.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid and Chiefs about playoff chances after loss to Cowboys

Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson struggled all game, and when they needed a final stop to give Patrick Mahomes a chance, Lamb and Pickens drew those penalties that sealed the win for Dallas.