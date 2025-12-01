Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: JT Realmuto reportedly sets conditions for potential suitors, including the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of strategic efforts to enhance their roster, and a central figure in these plans is JT Realmuto. According to reports, the team is determined to retain the star catcher, who has apparently outlined specific conditions for both the Phillies and other potential suitors.

By Santiago Tovar

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesJ.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts.

One player fans are eagerly following regarding his future is JT Realmuto. The catcher, who played with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, is now in free agency. A report has emerged detailing the conditions he has established for teams interested in acquiring him for the 2026 season, such as the Phillies.

According to a report from MLB analyst Jim Bowden on MLB Network Radio, Realmuto is seeking a two-year deal. This indicates his preference to avoid navigating free agency again in the near future.

Given this scenario, Bowden mentioned that he doesn’t believe Realmuto will consider other franchises in 2026, as the Phillies are capable of meeting his contract demands. Consequently, there is a strong possibility of seeing JT wearing the Phillies‘ jersey again next season, according to Bowden.

Last season, JT Realmuto was one of the standout players for the Phillies, achieving a batting average of .257, with an on-base percentage of .315, a slugging percentage of .384, and an OPS of .700 in 134 games during the 2025 season, while also recording 57 runs and 129 hits.

JT Realmuto running for base

Realmuto joined the Phillies in 2018.

Realmuto’s reported suitors this offseason

Bowden also disclosed the names of teams interested in signing Realmuto for the next season, as they still hold hope of him leaving the Phillies in 2026, due to the amount of time he has played with the franchise so far.

Phillies' Bryce Harper sends clear message on free agency to Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto after NLDS exit

Phillies’ Bryce Harper sends clear message on free agency to Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto after NLDS exit

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers are reportedly among the franchises interested in acquiring the 34-year-old catcher. Alongside the Phillies, they are competing for Realmuto’s services next year.

Amid this backdrop, the Phillies fan base is eagerly awaiting the official announcement regarding the catcher, as his performance suggests he is well-suited to continue with the team after a seven-year tenure.

