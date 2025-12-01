MLB Rumors: NY Yankees allegedly renew pursuit of key player from past trade deadline

With rumors circulating extensively about players potentially joining other teams next season, the New York Yankees are among those looking to rebound in 2026. Following a disappointing end to the last season, fans of the franchise with the most World Series titles in MLB history expect a stronger performance.

According to MLB analyst Jim Bowden, the New York Yankees are actively pursuing Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara, a prominent target during the last trade deadline, did not end up with the Bronx Bombers in 2025, but the front office is allegedly in talks with the Marlins to bring in the 30-year-old pitcher.

Past negotiations reportedly almost reached an agreement, and now, with ample time and the Yankees’ needs clearly identified, Alcantara could potentially become the team’s first roster addition for 2026.

Alcantara might seamlessly fit into a rotation that already includes Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, two top-performing pitchers for the Yankees last season. However, several details still need ironing out before Alcantara might be seen wearing a Yankees jersey in 2026.

Alcantara’s performance last season with the Marlins

In a less-than-stellar season where the Marlins missed the postseason in 2025, Alcantara was one of the standout players. Although his stats didn’t place him on any leaderboards, he was still a crucial player for the Marlins that year.

Over 31 games, he posted a 5.36 ERA, with a 0.1 WAR, allowing 165 hits, 107 runs, including 22 home runs, and 57 walks. These numbers indicate that the Yankees may need to address some issues, as Alcantara hit unwanted career highs, particularly in runs allowed.

Other teams reportedly interested in Alcantara

Despite last season’s statistics, Alcantara is still regarded as an elite player, having won a Cy Young Award and been selected for the All-Star game twice. This reputation makes him a desirable asset for any team.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly one of the teams interested in Alcantara, and according to Yahoo Sports’ Garrett Kermann, a blockbuster trade could see him move from the Marlins.

Dodgers receive: SP Sandy Alcantara

Marlins receive: OF Zyhir Hope (MLB #19) OF Eduardo Quintero (MLB #55) OF Mike Sirota (MLB #66) 3B Alex Freeland (MLB #43)



