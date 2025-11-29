Club America vs Monterrey LIVE: The 2025 Apertura QFs are underway in Mexico City! (0-0)

Club America and Monterrey clash to keep their season alive. Here you will find all the minute-by-minute live updates of this exciting quarterfinal game of the 2025 Apertura tournament in Liga MX.

Two historic clubs in Mexico meet at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. Club America must defeat Rayados by two or more goals if they want to advance to the semifinals.

Monterrey earned a 2-0 advantage in the first leg of the quarterfinals. However, they should not feel fully confident, as Club America is one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs.