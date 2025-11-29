Trending topics:
Liga MX

Club America vs Monterrey LIVE: The 2025 Apertura QFs are underway in Mexico City! (0-0)

Club America and Monterrey are playing in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 Apertura tournament in Liga MX. Here you will find all the live updates from this thrilling match!

By Fernando Franco Puga

Alejandro Zendejas (left, Club America), Oliver Torres (right, Monterrey)
© Getty ImagesAlejandro Zendejas (left, Club America), Oliver Torres (right, Monterrey)

Club America and Monterrey clash to keep their season alive. Here you will find all the minute-by-minute live updates of this exciting quarterfinal game of the 2025 Apertura tournament in Liga MX.

Two historic clubs in Mexico meet at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. Club America must defeat Rayados by two or more goals if they want to advance to the semifinals.

Monterrey earned a 2-0 advantage in the first leg of the quarterfinals. However, they should not feel fully confident, as Club America is one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs.

2' - RAYADOS WITH THE FIRST WARNING! (0-0)

Jesus Corona takes advantage of a mistake by Kevin Alvarez and wins the ball near America’s box, but Luis Malagon steps up to block his shot in what could’ve been the first goal of the game.

1' - GAME STARTS! (0-0)

The game between Club America and Monterrey at Mexico City has started!

Do not miss anything and check all the live minute-by-minute updates here at Bolavip!

Monterrey's confirmed lineup for the QFs!

Coach Domenec Torrent made some changes to his starting XI for the second leg against the Azulcremas:

Goalkeeper: Luis Cardenas
Defenders: Gerardo Arteaga, Ricardo Chavez, Jhon Medina, Sergio Ramos
Midfielders: Fidel Ambriz, Oliver Torres, Sergio Canales, Erick Aguirre, Jorge Rodriguez
Forwards: Jesus Corona, German Berterame

Club America's starting XI for tonight!

This is the confirmed starting XI that coach Andres Jardine will use against Monterrey:

Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon
Defenders: Israel Reyes, Sebastian Caceres, Kevin Alvarez, Cristian Borja
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Erick Sanchez
Forwards: Jose Zuñiga, Rodrigo Aguirre

The rivalry stays on the field!

Club America and Monterrey fans are enjoying a sunny afternoon at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Who will advance to the semifinals? The stage is perfect, the tension is rising, and both clubs are ready to fight for their place in the next round.

Club America's scenarios

Club America aim for a victory tonight, but it needs to be by at least two goals over Rayados.

Here is what would happen if America win, tie or draw against Monterrey.

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes is ready for the action!

Club America currently plays at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes due to the Estadio Azteca (now Estadio Banorte) being renovated for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This venue has a capacity of over 36,000 fans, and a full house is expected for tonights game!

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

Tonight's referees!

Cesar Arturo Ramos, one of the best Mexican referees, will be in charge of sanctioning this intense duel between America and Monterrey.

The full officiating team for todays clash:

Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos
Assistant Referee 1: Alberto Morin Mendez
Assistant Referee 2: Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola
Fourth Official: Vicente Jassiel Reynoso Arce
VAR: Guillermo Pacheco

Kick off time and where to watch

The duel between Club America and Monterrey will kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Options to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: ViX, TUDN USA, Univision.

Club America and Monterrey face in the second leg of the 2025 Apertura QFs!

Welcome to our completely live coverage of the second leg between Club America and Monterrey in the 2025 Apertura quarterfinals of Liga MX.

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes will host this exciting duel between Azulcremas and Rayados.

Stay tuned for live, minute-by-minute updates of a match that will surely provide a lot of emotions for fans!

