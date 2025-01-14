Former World No. 3 picks greatest player of all time between Federer, Djokovic and Nadal

With the retirements of Roger Federer, in 2022, and Rafael Nadal, in 2024, tennis lost two of their biggest living legends. However, Novak Djokovic, 37, is still competing to extend his all-time record of 24 Grand Slams wins —tied with Margaret Court—. Despite this, the debate of who is the greatest player of all time is still going strong, with different arguments thrown to support one of the Big 3 members.

In that sense, one of tennis’ most solid current stars, Grigor Dimitrov, revealed who his GOAT is. The Bulgarian, former World No. 3 and winner of nine ATP singles titles, including the 2017 ATP Finals, revealed that Federer was the GOAT of tennis, despite his close relationship with Djokovic.

“The guy that I always looked up to has always been Roger [Federer],” he told the ATP Tour social media page, after they asked him “who is the GOAT” in a quick Q&A session in 2024. “He is the pioneer of the game itself. He’s set a very high standard and [he is an] example to me, so…” he added.

Certainly, tennis fans would remember that when the Bulgarian first started playing on the ATP Tour he was compared with Federer, even gaining the nickname of “Baby Fed.” Part of the reason was his one-handed backhand and his grip, it was also his variety of plays and slick footwork on the court.

Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open (Elsa/Getty Images)

While Dimitrov hasn’t achieved success in majors, with his best results being semi-finals at the 2017 Australian Open (l. to Nadal), 2014 Wimbledon (l. to Djokovic) and 2019 US Open (l. to Daniil Medvedev), he is one of the most successful Bulgarian players. Apart from winning the Masters 1000 of Cincinnati in 2017, he also is one of the only nine active male players to reach the quarter-finals in all Masters events.

Dimitrov on early Federer’s comparisons: ‘I’m way past that’

While Dimitrov doesn’t deny his admiration for Federer, the Bulgarian star also opened up about how it felt being compared with the Swiss. “It was flattering,” he told The Guardian in May 2024. “At the same time, I’m really way past that.”

He explained, “Even back in the day, I thought it was funny but at some point I was like: ‘I would like to establish myself as the tennis player I am, as the person I am.’ I think that was one of my goals to keep on going with it. To be: ‘OK, this is my day, this is my time to establish myself as this player that has nothing to do with anybody else.’ I think I did a great job with that and, honestly, I was very proud of that part in particular because I really wanted to have my own name.”

Grigor Dimitrov defeated Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of the 2019 US Open (Elsa/Getty Images)

While playing against Djokovic, Federer and Nadal wasn’t easy, Dimitrov managed to get at least a win against all three. “I feel like I’ve been able to learn a lot from them, the way they have been handling not only pressure but themselves throughout, on a daily basis, which I think is one of the most difficult things.”

A difficult start of the 2025 season for Dimitrov

After an impressive 2024, in which he returned to the Top 10, reached two Masters 1000 finals and won his first title in seven years in Brisbane, he started the 2025 season with a setback after having to retire from the Australian Open and Brisbane due to a hip injury.