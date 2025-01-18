MLB News: Dodgers sign big deal with Roki Sasaki, boosting support for Shohei Ohtani

Japanese youngster Roki Sasaki‘s long road to MLB ended with a happy ending, as he was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions. Superstar Shohei Ohtani will add a valuable compatriot for next season in a big deal.

Sasaki, a 23-year-old Japanese right-handed pitcher, was one of the most sought-after international free agents this offseason. He drew interest from more than 20 MLB teams in recent months, including the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres.

Ohtani is already an established superstar and plans to help develop Sasaki, who has high expectations. Both were part of Japan’s team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and will be on the same roster again. The former Chiba Lotte Marines player arrives in Los Angeles, ending a long-awaited competition for his signature after shining in the Japanese league.

Sasaki’s deal with the Dodgers

Sasaki has signed a contract with the Dodgers that includes a $6.5 million signing bonus. The Japanese right-handed pitcher will be the highest paid international prospect. In addition, Los Angeles will be required to pay a $1.3 million release fee to the Chiba Lotte Marines as part of the posting process.

Roki Sasaki, the new teammate of Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers

MLB rules mean that Sasaki, as an international amateur free agent, is limited in the amount of compensation he can receive. This translates to his signing bonus not exceeding the amount available in the Dodgers’ 2025 international bonus pool, which is $5,146,200.

Similarities between Ohtani and Sasaki

In addition to their shared nationality, superstar Ohtani will add a player with the potential to be one of the Dodgers’ best in the future in Sasaki. Both men came to MLB as 23-year-old international free agents from Japan. Sasaki has a similar journey ahead of him, with a long way to go in Los Angeles.