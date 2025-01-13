Novak Djokovic reveals details from his relationship with Nadal and Federer: ‘I didn't receive acceptance’

The tennis world has seen its fair share of iconic rivalries, but the domination of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in the past two decades is truly unparalleled. While past eras have featured intense competition, never before have three players so thoroughly ruled the sport, rewriting the history books in the process.

Federer emerged as a near-unstoppable force early in his career, seemingly poised to dominate for years. Nadal soon followed, cementing himself as the king of clay. Then, Djokovic arrived, disrupting the status quo and elevating the level of competition to unprecedented heights. Each player specialized in certain surfaces or Grand Slam events, but their rivalry pushed them to refine every aspect of their games.

As a result, the trio now stands as the three greatest Grand Slam champions of all time and, arguably, the top three players in tennis history. However, the fierce on-court battles often made off-court relationships complicated. Djokovic recently shared his perspective on navigating the personal dynamics with Federer and Nadal, particularly during his rise to the top.

Djokovic on his personal dynamics with Federer and Nadal

When Djokovic began making his mark on the ATP Tour, Federer had already established himself as a tennis legend, and Nadal was well on his way to global stardom. Djokovic’s arrival as a driven, methodical competitor was seen as a challenge to their dominance.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic of Team Europe talk on centre court during Day One of the Laver Cup. (Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Speaking to GQ, Djokovic acknowledged the ups and downs of their off-court relationships. “At a private level, there have always been ups and downs, to be honest. I always tried to be respectful and friendly off the court, but I didn’t receive acceptance at first because I stepped onto the court saying and showing that I was going to win“.

He elaborated on how his self-confidence was perceived by his rivals. “I think neither of them liked that in the early years, especially because most players went onto the court against them not to win, but just to compete. Because of that attitude of mine, maybe they distanced themselves,” Djokovic explained. “And that’s fine. I accepted it”.

The Serbian star also noted the challenges of forming friendships in a fiercely competitive environment. “I understood the message: we were rivals and nothing more. Let’s be honest, it’s very hard to be friends with someone on the circuit. If you’re constantly competing for the No. 1, 2, and 3 spots in the world… it’s hard to expect dinners and family trips together,” Djokovic added.

A shift after Federer’s retirement

Djokovic also touched on his evolving relationship with Federer, particularly after the Swiss legend’s retirement in 2022. “The last few times I saw Roger, we talked about family and life outside of tennis,” Djokovic said. “I hope to connect with both of them on a much deeper level. Truly. I don’t know if they share that same desire, but I do. It depends on where life takes us. We live in different places, but I think tennis can bring us together at some point”.

Looking to the future, Djokovic shared a unique hope for an open conversation. “I’d love to sit down with them, have a drink, and talk about everything—what bothered them about me, or vice versa,” he continued. “Let’s put it all out there. I’d also love to pick their brains, to understand what they thought about certain moments, how they handled pressure at the top of the game”.

The Serbian star believes such a dialogue could offer fresh insights. “I have my own observations, because I watched them just as they watched me over the years, but hearing it firsthand is different. I hope we can one day reflect together in a relaxed setting. It would be great for all of us, but I also think it would send a powerful message to tennis and sports fans to see the three of us together,” Djokovic concluded.

While their rivalries have defined an era of tennis, Djokovic’s comments reflect a desire for closure and connection—proof that even in the hyper-competitive world of professional sports, mutual respect can transcend the game.