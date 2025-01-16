Legend Chris Evert chooses the greatest male and female tennis players of all time

The debate of the “greatest of all time” in tennis is one that won’t end soon. While many people think straight away about members of the Big 3 —Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal—, many women players, such as Serena Williams and Steffi Graf, could also be in the conversation. However, legend Chris Evert prefers to separate sides when it comes to choosing her GOATs.

Evert, who is currently working as tennis analyst for ESPN, is, herself, considered to be one of the biggest tennis players ever. She dominated the women’s tour, alongside her greatest rival Martina Navratilova, during the 1970s and 80s. A former World No. 1, she won 18 major titles, including seven French Open titles and six US Open titles. She also has the second highest career winning percentage in singles matches (89.97%), for men or women, in the Open Era.

With that CV, Evert’s authority in the discussion of the greatest tennis player is clear. In 2021, Evert revealed her choices on the podcast Da Windy City, from FanSided. When it came to the women’s side, Evert said that Serena Williams is the GOAT, but with a clarification.

“If you put all the best tennis players of all-time I would say Serena,” Evert told FanSided’s Da Windy City podcast. “If you said the most accomplished career, I would say more Steffi (Graf) and Martina (Navratilova). They have better numbers. They have a better percentage of winning, they won more tournaments, they just won a couple of less grand slams but they are better in all the other categories.”

Serena Williams won her last major title at the 2017 Australian Open ( Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

While Williams is the woman with the second most Grand Slams in the Open Era, with 23, Navratilova (167) and Graf (107) won more singles tournaments in general than the American, who won in total 73 singles titles.

Evert picks between Federer, Djokovic and Nadal as men’s tennis GOAT

When it comes to the men’s side, Evert went with Novak Djokovic as the GOAT. “I think Novak (Djokovic) if he has another three or four years especially I think he is going to have to be considered the greatest of all time. Mentally, physically, oh my gosh, and emotionally, he’s above them all I think,” she said at the time.

“Shot making, artistry: Roger Federer. Fitness and warrior fighter: Rafa Nadal, but Djokovic will win more tournaments and will win more grand slam tournaments and will have a better record,” she foresaw in 2021.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia completed the career Golden Slam in 2024 (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Of course, her prediction was right. With both Federer and Nadal retired, Djokovic oficially won the Grand Slam race between the three, having won 24 major titles and still competing for more. Meanwhile, the Serbian also completed the career Golden Slam, while winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024.