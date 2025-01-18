Bears safety Jonathan Owens makes a powerful revelation about athlete Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are one of the most recognized couples in the sports world. Married since 2023, the multiple Olympic medalist passionately supports the safety every time the Chicago Bears play. Owens, for his part, shared a unique detail about his partner.

During the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year event, the couple was interviewed by the press on the red carpet. When asked who was the better athlete of the two, the Bears player didn’t hesitate to affirm that Biles is better than him: “I’m not doing no backflips. Nah.”

Both athletes often express mutual support whenever one of them competes. When asked who cheers more for the other, Simone Biles was left behind in this response, as both believe that Owens is the better fan.

“Jonathan, he knows more and he really pays attention,” she said. “After the first half, I lose track of the game.” For his part, the talented safety made it clear that just her presence on the field is more than enough: “She’ll hear everybody else yelling and she’ll be like, ‘What happened,’ ” Owens joked. “But you know, it’s the thought that counts, I love it.”

Jonathan Owens #36 of the Chicago Bears and Simone Biles greet each other before the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Bears are looking to turn their current situation around

The last season for the Chicago Bears was undoubtedly one of their weakest in recent years, not only due to the style of play but also the results. With just five wins and a troubling total of 12 losses, the team from the Windy City finished last in the NFC North.

Caleb Williams’ emergence in the NFL was undoubtedly a pleasant surprise not only for the league but also for his team, which had struggled for years with a crucial position on the roster. Despite some standout moments, the rookie faced challenges during several stretches of games and was unable to fully showcase his talent.

Matt Eberflus’ departure midway through the season only made things more difficult for a Bears team that is currently searching for the right head coach to turn the situation around for the upcoming season.