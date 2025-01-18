Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs face Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Divisional playoffs. Here you can find out all the essential details, including kickoff times and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Divisional playoffs, a clash that has football fans across the country buzzing with anticipation. Here’s a complete guide to ensure you don’t miss a second of this thrilling postseason matchup, including kickoff times and streaming details.

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are set to kick off their playoff journey as the favorites to defend their title and carry their regular-season dominance into the postseason.

Standing in their way are the Houston Texans, fresh off a commanding 32-12 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Texans enter this matchup as clear underdogs, they are determined to deliver an upset and put an end to the Chiefs‘ quest for another championship.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs play against Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Divisional Playoffs on Saturday, January 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans – Alex Slitz/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans – Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs about playoffs and Super Bowl

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs about playoffs and Super Bowl

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans live on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

